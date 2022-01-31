On January 20, Northeast Nodaway crowned its Courtwarming royalty in a special ceremony on the night before the Courtwarming game.

The royalty are, front: crown bearers Ross Doty and Allison Beatty; back: King Ben Boswell, Queen Torri Kephart, Prince Lance Runde and Princess Gracie Kohlleppel.

Boswell is the son of Mary and Corey Boswell, Parnell; Kephart is the daughter of Ashley Fritz, Parnell, and Bobby Kephart; Runde is the son of Manessa and Seth Runde, Ravenwood; Kohlleppel is the daughter of Jessica and Ethan Oelze, Maryville, and Tyson Kohlleppel, Ravenwood; Doty is the son of Randa and Philip Doty, Maryville, and Beatty is the daughter of Heidi and Matt Beatty, Parnell.