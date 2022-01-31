The Maryville City Manager’s office announced this week the upcoming closure of South Main Street because of construction events.

Due to the installation of a 48” reinforced concrete pipe across South Main Street at Scooter’s Coffee on the west side and just north of the Nodaway Valley Bank entrance on the east, South Main Street will be closed to through traffic for 48 hours.

The closure to all roadway traffic will begin at 7 am, Tuesday, February 8 and should reopen to traffic on Thursday, February 10.

The trench, required for safe installation of the large diameter storm drainage system, will require full closure of north-south traffic at this location.

All businesses will remain accessible to South Main Street during this time; however, drivers should plan accordingly.