The Northeast Nodaway board of education met April 15 to take action of the school’s business.

• Received a bid from Kaw Valley Engineering, Kansas City, regarding the improvements to the baseball field and track. They bid $16,400 for design and $2,800 for construction administration and $450 for permits. A special board meeting will be held at 6 pm, April 29 with the track committee to discuss the construction process.

• Newly-elected board members Kenna Florea and Karl Wilmes were sworn in for three-year terms. Board officers elected were Kenny Runde, president, Jeff Redden, vice president, and Florea, secretary.

• Gym floor maintenance bids received were Meyer Laboratory, Inc., Blue Springs, for $1,715.10 and Hillyard, St. Joseph, for $2,278.50. Meyer Laboratory was approved.

• Authorized MSBA membership.

• Two lawn bids were received: Wiederholt Lawn Care, Ravenwood, $115 per mow, and Lyle Lawn Care, Maryville, $90 per mow. Wiederholt Lawn Care was accepted.

• Class schedules for the coming school year were approved with the change to a seven-period day.

• Went into closed session to discuss non-certified evaluations and contracts and extra duty assignments. Contracts were offered to Luke Cox, principal for 7 – 12; Melissa Potter; Kristin Sybert; Joyce Stiens, varsity girls basketball head coach, 6 – 1 with the no vote from Victor West, board member; extra duty schedule and non-certified staff of Terry Runde, Kim Lager, Tiffany McGinness, Casey Schmidt, Marta Giesken, Tabi Adwell, Melody Adwell, DeAnn Redden, Sheila Johnson, Sue Wilcox, Allie Runde and Tyler Schmidt.

Reports

CTA report given by Tiffany McGinness noting three seniors to receive $250 scholarships each.

The PTO report was also given by McGinness who told the group will continue to purchase most of the school supplies for the elementary children.

The principal’s report spoke of activities such as the annual Kids Heart Challenge, spring sports, FFA and Chemathon success, DARE graduation and testing will begin on April 29.

Superintendent Jason McDowell reported the bleacher inspection by Heartland Seating, Inc., found a section which needed repaired.