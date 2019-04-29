The following is a compilation of events for the upcoming month of May.

• May 1-31 – Youth Art Contest winners are on display at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville.

• May 1-31 – The Ministry Center Open House will run throughout May from 1 to 3 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the food pantry and 2 to 4 pm on Tuesdays for the clothing room. All are welcome to attend to see The Ministry Center and its volunteers in action.

• May 1 – City-wide clean-up with curbside pickup in Burlington Jct., beginning at 7 am. This is not for weekly household trash. Stoves, washers, dryers, sofas, chairs and other items will be picked up. No tires, batteries, yard waste, hazardous materials, construction or demo debris are accepted. Residents with television, computer or florescent bulbs should call the trash services at 800.638.8492 before May 1. For assistance, call 660.725.4514.

• May 1 – The Dream Tour with Whitlee Casey, a free concert, at First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville, 7 pm.

• May 2 – Barnard Fresh Mobile Pantry sponsored by Second Harvest Community Food Bank on Fourth Street, Barnard, 10 am to noon. Open to the general public while supplies last.

• May 3, 4 – Northwest Missouri State University spring commencements at Bearcat Arena.

• May 4 – Maryville City-wide Garage Sales.

• May 4 – Annual Maryville Garden Club Plant and Bake Sale at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, 7 to 11 am. Annuals, perennials, mums, shrubs, grasses, baked goods and Mother’s Day items will be sold.

• May 4, 11, 18, 25 – Maryville Farmers Market, city parking lot at Fourth and Buchanan streets, vendor setup at 6:30 am, sales from 7:30 am to noon. Sponsored by the Maryville Host Lions Club, the market features farm-fresh produce, locally-made crafts and jewelry, fresh coffee and handmade doughnuts. For more information, visit FarmersMarket64468.com.

• May 4 – 24th annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk and Health Fair, Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway W, Conception, registration at 7:30 am, start at 9 am. Proceeds promote health and wellness initiatives at Conception Abbey and in local community. Individual is $30. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Trish Wiederholt, 660.944.2958, events@conception.edu, or visit conceptionabbey.org/monastery/abbeytrails/.

• May 4 – Household Hazardous Waste collection site, Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, open 8 am to noon. Free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. No commercial or business waste is accepted. For more information, contact Cassie Hasekamp at 660.582.5121, extension 4.

• May 4 – 10-Point Pitch Tournament at Newton Hall, Skidmore, 6 to 9 pm. Cost is $12 and concessions are available. Prizes awarded for highest, lowest and middle of the road scores. All proceeds will benefit the Skidmore Christian Church Vacation Bible School program.

• May 5 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, main boat ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, open to the public, 6:30 am to 2:30 pm. Entry is limited to the first 50 boats. Pay at the ramp. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html.

• May 6-12 – Skidmore Spring Cleanup, two trash receptacles by old horse arena. No tires accepted.

• May 7, 14, 21, 28 – Senior Men’s Golf League, Sechrest 18, Mozingo Lake Recreation and Park, 8 am. This league is for players 55 and older. Teams are made at random every Tuesday morning. League is handicapped and continues through summer. Season passes are accepted. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 7, 14, 21, 28 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm. Call Garland and Pat O’Riley, 660.778.3432 for other viewing.

• May 13 – Northwest full summer semester and first block classes begin.

• May 16 – Kids Block Party sponsored by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Fourth and Buchanan streets, Maryville, 5:30 to 9:30 pm. Mr. Stinkyfeet! Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove is the featured performer. For more information, contact the Chamber at 660.582.8643, chamber@maryvillechamber.com or visit maryvillechamber.com.

• May 17 – Fourth Annual Art, Rhythm and Brews hosted by Maryville Public Arts Committee, Downtown square, Maryville, 8 to 11 pm. Three street stages with musical performances; local wine tastings, local food and local home brews. Early bird tickets, $25 until May 11, afterwards $30, at the gate $35, available at Hy-Vee, City Hall or at maryvillepublicart.org.

• May 18 – City-wide Garage Sales in Burlington Jct., 7 am.

• May 18 – Ninth Annual Dennis Frost Memorial Cleanup Day sponsored by Tri-C CART, 8 am to noon for the residents of Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct. and surrounding rural areas. A trash receptacle will be placed by American Legion Post #464 Building in Conception Jct. for old furniture, batteries, cans of old paint with lids sealed tightly, unsightly brush, appliances, electronics, etc. Tires and siding are not accepted. Free will donations are welcome. For more information, call 660.944.2488.

• May 21 – Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics starts at Nodaway County Courthouse, Maryville, with proclamation and photo at 8:45 am, run starts at 9 am, ends at Kawasaki. A walk portion will begin at the flag point, Mozingo Lake, at 9:30 am.

• May 21 – Ladies’ Golf League, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 6 pm. Continues through summer on Tuesdays.

• May 22 – Men’s Golf League, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, four-person teams split into twosomes, handicapped, 6 pm. Continues through summer on Wednesdays. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• May 28 – Summer Reading program for ages birth to 18, Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, continues into July.

• May 28 – Maryville Community Blood Drive sponsors Royals Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, 11 am to 7 pm. Walk-ins welcome. All donors will be eligible to receive two free Royals game tickets or a Royals T-shirt or an online MLB $5 gift card. For more information, contact Evie Church or call 660.582.2671.

• May 31 – Nodaway News Leader’s Photography Contest deadline, 116 East Third Street, Maryville, 5 pm.

• May 31 – Josh the Otter at the Maryville Aquatic Center, 7 pm.