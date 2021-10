A Walk in the Park will be held for the North Star Advocacy Center to bring awareness for domestic violence.

It will be from 4:30 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 14 on the north side of the Albany square.

There will be vendors, giveaways and a raffle with a drawing at 6:30 pm. North Star is partnering with Makers Market. For more information, call 660.562.2320.