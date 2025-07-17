Delbert LeRoy Lininger, 82, Clearmont, died Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born October 12, 1942, to John and Pearl Parrish Lininger in Glenwood, IA. He was raised in Skidmore.

On November 17, 1969, he married Evelyn Deen.

Mr. Lininger drove semis hauling anything from grain to cattle and hogs, he also worked for the sheriff’s department.

Mr. Lininger’s body was cremated. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of Assurance Cremation Society, Kansas City.