Due to anticipated increased traffic volumes along Munn Avenue associated with the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I, the intersection of South Avenue and Munn Avenue will be temporarily converted to a four-way stop. Staff will install stop signs, flashing lights, and early warning signage at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021. All drivers are encouraged to use extra caution as users adjust to new traffic patterns.

Level of service (LOS) is a term used to describe the operating conditions of a roadway based on factors such as speed, travel time, maneuverability, delay, and safety. A recent traffic analysis indicates northbound and southbound movements on Munn Avenue at this intersection operate at a LOS “F” during morning and afternoon peak-hour volumes. The proposed 4-way stop will improve movements to LOS “B” with higher anticipated traffic volumes.