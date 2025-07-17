Martin Schieber, 88, Cameron, formerly of Nodaway County, died Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.

He was born August 11, 1936, to Lawrence and Eleanor Lager Schieber on the family farm at Conception Jct. He grew up in rural Conception Jct, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1954.

On October 24, 1964, he married Betty Shelton in Nodaway County. She preceded him in death January 7, 2014.

Mr. Schieber served in the United States Army at Fort Bliss, TX. He farmed his entire life, first at Ravenwood, then, for most of his career, near Pumpkin Center.

He was ordained a permanent deacon on October 28, 1976, and served at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. He worked on various married couple and family ministries during his diaconate.

He was a member of American Legion Post 464 and Knights of Columbus Council 1339.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 19 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Military funeral honors will be presented by American Legion Post 464.

A Rosary will be held at 6 pm Friday, July 18 followed by visitation until 8 pm at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 and Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

