Monica Elizabeth Woods Clayton, 97, Maryville, died Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Countryside Village, King City.

She was born October 15, 1927, to John and Matilda Ginther Runde in Conception Jct. She grew up and attended school there where she would walk two miles to a one room schoolhouse.

On April 21, 1947, she married Merrill Vincent Woods. He preceded her in death in 1981. On February 28, 1987, she married Kenneth Dale Clayton.

Mrs. Clayton was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, July 17 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial was in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to Nodaway County Senior Center Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences can be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.