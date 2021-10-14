The ladies of the First Christian Church, 201 West Third, Maryville, are hosting an old fashioned bazaar beginning at 7 am, Thursday, October 14.

They are offering coffee and baked goods during the morning, a beef and noodle meal from 5 to 7 pm for dinner as well as a bazaar throughout the day. The freewill offering meal can be carry-out or the inside dining at the church.

“The church has had several successful bazaars in the past, where all members worked together in promoting friendship and fellowship,” said Joann Espey, one of the organizers of the 2021 event.

Espey recalled strong leadership through the years from Marguerite Young and Barbara Miller plus “Bunny” Moeller, Jan Colville, Edna Hanna, Dorothy Rickabaugh, Mary Poppa, Sue Powell, Alice Hersh, Anita Shell, Wilma Totten and Espey.

This year Espey is joined by Betty Praiswater, Sue Powell and Sue Schenkel for leadership.

“It is time to reflect on the past and continue into the future,” said Espey.

The past quilters of the church worked to put together a quilt for that year’s bazaar. This year a king-size quilt will be offered at live auction at 6 pm.

Handcrafted items will be ready for purchase in booths featuring a Christmas Shop, Sewing Shop, Bread Basket and a Wood and Metal Shop. Also throughout the day there will be many items offered as silent auction items and a raffle for a Kansas City Royals and a Kansas City Chiefs fleece throws will be given away. Tickets are now available from Espey, 660.528.1034; Praiswater, 660.582.1896 or Schenkel, 660.254.9100.