North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met on July 17 in open and closed sessions to handle the following school district business.

The 2019-2020 tuition rate will be $10,886 for elementary and $11,732 for middle school and high school students not living in the school district.

The tax hearing will be at 6:45, Wednesday, August 21 before the August board meeting which will begin at 7 pm.

Tiffany Whipple was appointed as the board secretary and treasurer.

Board policy BBFA- Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial disclosure – was approved.

School summer maintenance projects are wrapping up, Superintendent James Simmelink said. The district paid GoDaddy for five years of website hosting. The school will retain the nnr6.org domain and Simmelink is looking forward to the site being updated.

Simmelink received the assessed valuation from the county. He has questions on why the personal property valuation dropped a quarter of a million dollars from last year. He will contact Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace for an explanation.

In closed session, the minutes from the June 19 closed meeting were approved.