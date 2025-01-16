Norma Ruth Wilson, 93, died Saturday, December 14, 2024.

She was born July 7, 1931, in Pickering, to Mildred Wilson Sobbing. She graduated from Pickering High School in 1945.

She enlisted in the US Army in 1951, during the Korean War. She was fortunate enough to spend two years in Italy and later she was in the Army reserves.

She graduated from the University of Arizona in February 1963 with a BA degree in education. After receiving her degree, she began her career at Cragin Elementary School teaching second grade for 29 years.

Ms. Wilson’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.