Richard Ray “Coach” Alsup, 76, died Monday, January 13, 2025, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born August 28, 1948, in Maryville, to Noah L. and Mary K. Sybert Alsup. He attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, graduating in 1966. He then attended college in Alamosa, Colorado.

On December 7, 1969, he married Mary Beth Carter in Tarkio.

Mr. Alsup entered the United States Navy, serving his country for one and half years before receiving his honorable discharge.

He earned his degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and began teaching physical education for first-12th grade and coaching football, basketball, cross country and track in Farnam, NE.

In 1976, he was offered a graduate assistantship for football at Northwest and moved back to Maryville. After finishing his master’s degree, he became the assistant cross country and track coach and later the head coach.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, January 17 at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Open visitation begins at 9 am, Thursday, January 16 at Davis Funeral Home. There is no scheduled family visitation. Inurnment will be in Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

The family will hold a celebration of life at 5 pm, Friday, January 17, A & G Restaurant, Maryville.

Memorials may be directed to New Nodaway Humane Society or Village Care Center, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at minterfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.