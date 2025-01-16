Dale E. Shamberger, 91, Maryville, died Friday, January 10, 2025, at his home.

He was born February 24, 1933, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Fred and Roberta Willhoyte Shamberger.

On June 1, 1960, he married Marilyn June McCampbell at the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville.

Mr. Shamberger served two years in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He returned to farming after his honorable discharge.

He served on the Nodaway-Holt School Board, Graham Housing Board, Graham Street Fair Board, and REC Board, of Maryville.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 15 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to Mosaic Hospice, the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.