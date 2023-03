Both the Nodaway Valley and Maryville Spoofhound track teams started their seasons at the Bearcat Indoor Meet inside Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville on March 18. The Spoofhound girls team finished in 15th place out of 20 teams, while the Nodaway Valley girls finished 19th. The Maryville boys finished fourth out of 16 teams and the Thunder did not have a team score.