Northwest Missouri State University celebrated the impacts of its library and the legacy of its namesake on March 14, marking the anniversary of the building’s opening exactly 40 years earlier. Chelli and Dr. Clarence Green, interim president, converse with Dr. BD and Sue Owens at the March 14th’s 40th-anniversary celebration of the BD Owens Library on the Northwest campus. Dr. Mike Steiner, associate provost of undergraduate studies and dean of the college of arts and sciences, and Green reflected on the university’s evolution during the couple’s years as president and first lady at Northwest from 1977 until 1984 and thanked them for their contributions.

Reflecting on his observations as an undergraduate student at Northwest during the years after the Administration Building fire, Steiner said, “I would have to say my experience was one of excitement – literally seeing the campus not simply recovering but significantly improving due to the ingenuity of Dr. Owens, his staff and the considerable energy of the campus community.”