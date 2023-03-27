The Northwest Missouri State University community will devote 1,905 minutes to raising support for the institution as it participates in the Bearcat Day of Green March 28-29.

Northwest, which was founded in 1905, and the Northwest Foundation have organized the third annual event and are optimistic this year’s effort will continue the momentum established in previous years.

“The purpose is for the Bearcat community – alumni, employees, students, parents and friends – to come together and assist in initiatives and programs at Northwest Missouri State University,” said Tess Lovig, the annual giving and alumni relations specialist with Northwest’s Office of University Advancement.

Northwest alumni and friends already are actively raising awareness for the event, which is designed to secure funds for a variety of causes that will impact the lives of students.

All individuals and organizations are invited to participate by visiting dayofgreen.nwmissouri.edu/ anytime between 9 am, Tuesday, March 28, and 4:45 pm, Wednesday, March 29.

Participants in the Bearcat Day of Green may choose to give to areas such as academic excellence, scholarships or Bearcat athletics. Gifts also may be designated to specific initiatives such as the Martindale Hall renovation project, Bearcats Supporting Bearcats, campus beautification projects, KXCV-KRNW radio, or any number of Northwest funds supporting diversity and inclusion.

Donors also may choose to give to the Northwest Fund, an unrestricted fund that supports the university’s most significant needs.

During the Bearcat Day of Green, donors have the option to make one-time gifts to Northwest. Donors’ individual contributions also can help “unlock” additional challenge gifts to university initiatives based on a predetermined number of donations or giving amount.

Throughout the event, participants may follow the giving campaign’s progress on Northwest Alumni Association social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.