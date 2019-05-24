The Nodaway-Holt school board met May 15 to take action on the following business with a quorum of four members present.

Reports

Board member Jim Fuhrman gave the MSBA report.

Principals Mike Hollingsworth and Shawn Emerson told of the final days of the year’s events at the Graham and Maitland buildings.

Superintendent Jeff Blackford also gave a report.

• Evaluations from the library and media services and student health services were approved.

• Approved the purchase of the Software Unlimited accounting program.

• Accepted the bid from Toshiba for a 48-month lease of a copier.

• Authorized the following 2019-20 prices: K-12 student breakfast price of $1.25 and adult breakfast price of $1.50; K-12 student lunch of $2.60 and adult lunch of $3.20; extra entree will be $1.45 and milk is 35¢.

• Approved the job descriptions as presented.

Personnel hired included Hallie Henggeler, counselor, student council and NHS sponsor; Crystal Walsh, sophomore sponsor; and Kelly Morris, seventh and eighth grade sponsor.