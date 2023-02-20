On February 9, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department showed Rickard Trust officials, Katy Gumm and Danielle Miller, the tactical shields purchased by a grant from the Rickard Trust. Holding the 17-pound shield is Captain Austin Hann. The grant supplied $1,700 for each of the 16 shields purchased.

Also Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department Major Scott Wedlock worked with Robyn Armstrong of Northwest Health Services to acquire 16 AEDs for deputies to carry in their patrol vehicles.