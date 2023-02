The third grade at Eugene Field Elementary, Maryville, completed an economics unit after inviting local entrepreneur, Pop & Nana Henry’s Kettle Corn in to talk about their business. The students created jobs, applied for those jobs, advertised, collected money and popped popcorn for the entire elementary school. They donated all proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters after hearing guest speaker and director of BBBS, Lynette Harbin, talk about the organization.