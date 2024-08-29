Maryville Public Library’s eight week summer reading challenge saw the highest participation rate in 10 years.

The challenge ended July 31 and had a total of 376 children, ages birth through 17, and 91 adults participate. There were at least 139 K-12 students completing the challenge of reading for at least 20 minutes per day for 20 days. Children earned prizes including books for every 10 days of reading 20 minutes or more. Since 2010, the Maryville Pride Lions Club has provided approximately $8,000 for the reading prizes.

This year marks the first time more than 100 students in grades one to six followed all the way through in meeting the eight-week program goal. The program was started to help students avoid a loss in reading skills between the spring and fall semesters.

Children completing this year’s reading challenge as of August 3 are:

Grades one to six: Kinley Auffert, Henry Barber, Lucy Barber, Jackson Beatty, Allison Beatty, Julian Bix, Cylas Bolin, Breck Bostwick, Rileigh Bostwick, Alyssa Bowe, Lana Brand, Victoria Brand, Brielle Budden, Bianca Budden, Jaxson Burns, Jackson Campbell, Alexander Campbell, John Cerrone, Ruben Christian, Hudsen Cline, Audrey Colwell, Dash Conn, Elliot Conn, Cora Davidson, Brentlyn Davis, Damien and Yesenia Delapaz, Adalyn Ditamore, Jaxon Dunkin, Lennox Fisher, Hannah Frueh, Hadley Glidden, Kamryn Gockel, Jaxson Gockel, Nathan Gockel, Olivia Goff, Layla Greeley, Samuel Green, Josiah Green, Rowan Guthrie, Holden Guthrie, Hatcher Hamilton, Evelyn Hanes, Kreyton Hanna, Brynlee Hanna, Gage Heinen, Ashton Heinen, Maddie Henggeler, Melanie Herrera, Max Herrera, Lincoln Jeter, Truman Jeter, Sydney Kern, Vincent Kern, August Kuhlemeyer, Carsyn Kurz, Kamryn Lager, Gavin Layman, Adalyn Marsh, Avery Marsh, Jasper Mayes, Hadlee Mayfield, Chael McDermott, Addysin McGary, Anika McNiel-White, Avery Mitchell, Eli Mitchell, Oliver Mitchell, Tim Miyazaki, Thatcher Murphy, Liam Murphy, Ainslee Myers, Beckett Myers, Heidi Nielson, Hattie Nielson, Chase Nielson, Isaiah Nielson, Henry O’Gwin, Lucy O’Gwin, Sylvia Offutt, Lane Owens, Thena Parry, Leola Parry, Hunter Pearson, CJ Pierson, Kyla Pulley, Cameron Rampton, Emalyn Rodgers, Lorraina Rovella, Skyla Rovella, Aubrey Sanders, Alaina Schlapia, Ashtyn Schlapia, Keaton Schultz, Hudson Scofield, Wesley Scofield, Jaylee Search, Oliver Shepherd, Layton Stoll, Ellie Spire, Audrey Storm, Brynn Sturdivan, Graham Sturdivan, Luna Tadlock, Rosalie Tengelsen, Joshua Tengelsen, Torri Tobin, Maggie Tobin, Ezra Walker, Isaac Walker, Jude Walker, Eva Ward, Achima Washington, Iyana Washington, Pearl Wehmeyer, Marleigh Weichinger, Meredith Weichinger, Vincent White and Gordon Wiederholt.

Grades seven to 12: Brynn Beattie, Geordynn Bostwick, Abigail Bowe, Addison Bowe, Ashton Brand, Mayryssa Breeding, Beckett Budden, Elley Cline, Alyssa Frueh, Kody Gockel, Harper Hamilton, Alaina Henggeler, Izzy Henggeler, Wilson Kuhlemeyer, Autumn Pearson, Pippa O’Gwin, Kyra Schultz and Nasya Washington.

Fifty-eight adults also completed a challenge of reading four adult books over the summer, or reading 20 minutes a day to a child for 20 days over the summer. Stephanie Poppa, Maryville, was the adult reading winner.

A total of 87 children birth through preschool earned prizes for every 10 books read to them by a parent or grandparent. A total of 13, 925 library books were borrowed during June and July.