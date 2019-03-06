The Nodaway County Senior Center is looking for kitchen volunteers as well as volunteer drivers for the home-delivered meals program.

The center needs volunteers in the kitchen from 9:45 to 11:15 am, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The duties include packing and sealing home delivered meals and filling the serving line with condiments and other items for lunch. No experience is necessary.

Volunteer drivers are needed for delivery of the home-delivered meals from 11 am to noon, Monday through Friday.

Any volunteer availability is appreciated. It is not necessary to work every day. The senior center is located at 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

For questions or if interested, contact the center at 660.562.3999.