John Michael Sinnett Jr., 81, North Kansas City, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Maryville.

Memorial services are set for 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Antioch Community Church, 4805 NE Antioch Road, North Kansas City. The family will receive friends for one prior to services at the church.

Memorials can be directed in his name to the Northcare Hospice House, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114 or kchospice.org/johnsinnett.

