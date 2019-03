Now that March is here (maybe spring will follow) it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball. This week’s AP Top 25 Poll is mapped by proportional symbols. Gonzaga leads the way, followed by Virginia, North Carolina, Duke and Tennessee. Gonzaga, in the west, is the lone exception to the traditional eastern basketball powers that are dominant on this map. This includes the belt from Kentucky through the Carolinas responsible for five of the top six teams.