Nodaway County has applied for and been granted Agri-Ready County Designation by Missouri Farmers Care (MFC), a coalition of more than 40 leading Missouri agricultural groups.

With this designation, the county has taken action to support agricultural development, economic growth and agricultural literacy education. Through the Agri-Ready County Designation program, MFC identifies counties that create an environment conducive to agricultural opportunity which support Missouri’s largest industry.

“The Nodaway County Commission unanimously supports a pro Agri-Ready Designation,” said Bill Walker, Nodaway County presiding commissioner. “It creates an environment conducive to agriculture, helps us promote our agricultural assets and builds on education and workforce development opportunities.”

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) 2021 Economic Contribution Study of Missouri Agriculture and Forestry, the agriculture industry in Nodaway County generated $226.4 million in economic output. This economic activity was led by production in oilseeds and crops, forestry, and livestock among other value-added agricultural products. Additionally local families benefit from $36.1 million in household income which was created by almost 2,000 agriculture-based jobs.

“The role agriculture plays in the county is huge, with $226 million in sales this designation recognizes the contribution local farmers and our ag related businesses make to our economy,” said Chris Burns, North District commissioner.

Through the Agri-Ready program, MFC partners with county leaders to advance local agricultural enterprise, promote the county as a prime location for business expansion and enhance workforce readiness for agricultural careers. In addition, MFC partners with local FFA leaders to implement Agriculture Education on the Move™ in third-grade classrooms. Through the partnership, student leaders will present agricultural careers, crop science, and livestock production segments through engaging, hands-on activities and lessons while developing their speaking and leadership skills.

“As a third generation farmer, I am happy to have Nodaway County join other Agri-Ready designated counties in Missouri. We are, at our core, a county rich in a diversity of grain and livestock production,” said Scott Walk, South District commissioner.

“Nodaway County has a strong heritage of excellence in agriculture, it is exciting to receive this designation as it points to our past while nodding to our current and future commitment to the growth of agriculture,” said Josh McKim, executive director of the Nodaway County Economic Development.

Nodaway County joins other Northwest Missouri counties: Andrew, Atchison, Gentry and Holt as well as 60-plus Missouri counties in achieving Agri-Ready designation.

MFC’s Agri-Ready County Designation launched in December 2015 as a voluntary connection between Missouri counties and the Missouri Farmers Care organization. Agri-Ready County Designation recognizes and builds on the impact of family farmers and agri-businesses as key contributors to our economy and the quality of life in our communities.