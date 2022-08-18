Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County will host an information meeting at 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 25, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Maryville as it prepares to work with its next partner family.

Families interested in partnering with Habitat must attend the informational meeting to be considered for a home.

The meetings are designed to present families with the information they need about Habitat for Humanity and the building process. Income guidelines, participation requirements and program details will be discussed, and application packets will be provided.

Local residents are encouraged to apply if they:

• Have a desire to improve their home conditions and work to own a home

• Have a stable income, pay their bills on time and want a better home but don’t have the ability to save a down payment

• Have excessive utility bills that hinder their ability to provide for their family and improve their living conditions

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International that develops partnerships to build healthy, affordable homes for families in need in Nodaway County. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, visitnodawayhabitat.org.