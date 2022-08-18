The Maryville Public Library is hosting some new adult programs starting Wednesday, August 24.

“Living a Healthy Life” is a free six-week course aimed at individuals with chronic conditions. It is designed to help folks gain self-confidence in their ability to control disease symptoms. This program will help participants build skills to manage and cope with a chronic condition.

It was developed at Stanford University and compliments professional services provided by their doctor or healthcare provider. It’s free to the public. To sign up or for more information, call 816.271.7057.