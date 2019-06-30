The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on June 19 to take care of the following school district business:

In closed session, the resignation of Samuel Riley, the band and vocal teacher, was accepted, Jessica Trautz was employed as the band and vocal musical teacher, as well as activities for the 2019-20 school year were addressed.

Cindy Martin was employed as the elementary librarian and paraprofessional for the upcoming year.

The board approved the allowable addition of 10¢ to the lunch and breakfast prices, instead of the 12¢ as requested by USDA. For the 2019-20 school year, breakfast will be $1.60, with reduced price at 30¢. Lunch prices for elementary will be $2.70 and $2.90 for middle school and high school. Reduced price for both will be 40¢. Seconds will be $1.60, chef salad $3.65, sides 85¢ and other items remaining at the same prices as last year.

The milk bid was accepted from Anderson Erickson. The liquid propane bid from Consumers Oil for 80.8¢ per gallon was approved. The Porter Trash bid for $300 per month was accepted.

The preschool, kids care and elementary parent and student handbook as well as the middle school and high school handbooks were approved.

Also approved was the technology proposal for the upcoming year. The $29,450 Gladys Rickard Grant will go toward 75 Chromebooks for classrooms, 20 laptops for online classes and teacher smartboards and 20 PCs for labs. Additional technology requests were new servers at both buildings at approximately $18,000, plus support fees; 60 additional Chromebooks to have Chromebrook carts available to all junior high and high school core subject areas, approximately $12,000; test bandwidth with new devices, if next level needed at high school, will cost an additional $2,700 a year.

Two required board policies concerning discrimination in food service management, AC and EF, were approved.