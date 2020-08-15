The US Small Business Administration compiled the list of all federal payouts to businesses through the 2020 Paycheck Protection Program.

The program granted monies to businesses who vowed to keep its workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the business did, then the monies sent from the SBA used for eligible expenses would be forgiven. Otherwise the business would incur a loan at one percent through a local institution.

There were a total of 285 businesses in Nodaway County that were granted these monies with the totals ranging from $10,948,307.38 to $17,048,307.38. The data from SBA is broken into dollar ranges of $150,000 to $350,000 and $350,000 to $1 million amounts. It also indicated the type of business whether sole proprietorship, self-employed, limited liability company, corporations, subchapter S corporation, partnership, professional association, joint venture, independent contractors or non-profit organizations. There were also categories of business owners being United States veterans, their race and ethnicity as well as gender. The information did not list the names of the businesses who received less than $150,000.

Maryville had 206 firms with 14 receiving $150,000 to $1 million. Those in the range of $150,000 to $350,000 were Association of Group Homes for Nodaway County, Compass Dental Group LLC, Consumers Oil Company, Deuces Wild Inc., Midland Surveying, Parkdale Manor, Preferred Lightning Protection Inc., Robbins Lightning Inc., St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and Village Care Center. Businesses in the larger range of $350,000 to $1 million were DADA LLC, Midland GIS Solutions LLC, N and R of Maryville LLC and Nodaway County Services for Developmentally Disabled.

JL Houston Inc. and River Valley Ag Services, both of Hopkins, received between $350,000 to $1 million and $150,000 to $350,000, respectively. There were 10 other businesses in Hopkins that received monies.

In Conception, the Conception Abbey Inc. received between $350,000 to $1 million. Two other businesses in Conception received PPP dollars.

Other towns’ businesses that saw federal dollars were Burlington Jct., four; Elmo, two; Clearmont, two; Pickering, six; Parnell, nine; Ravenwood, six; Conception Jct., 11; Clyde, one; Guilford, two; Barnard, 12; Graham, three; and Skidmore six.

Of the local banking institutions, Nodaway Valley Bank worked with over 114 businesses while Wells Bank, Citizens Bank and Trust Company, US Bank and Farm Credit Services also aided Nodaway County businesses.