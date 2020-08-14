Phillip Robert Zapf, 90, Maryville, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Parkdale Extended Care.

He was born September 22, 1929, in Graham, to Charles and Ruth Lovelace Zapf. He was a graduate of Graham High School and attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville for one year.

On June 12,1951, he married Irma Nicholson.

Mr. Zapf joined the Coast Guard and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He was a produce manager for Safeway Foods in Maryville.

Graveside services were Thursday, August 13 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

