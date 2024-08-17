Jordann Doty, daughter of Randa and Philip Doty and member of the Northeast Nodaway 4-H Club, along with her market lamb, Harrison Butker were selected as the Reserve Supreme Market Lamb at the 2024 Missouri State Fair. That was a new experience for girl and lamb. Prior to the Reserve Supreme award, Jordann also earned the Champion 4-H. This Saturday, August 17 they will be in the Sale of Champions bound. Along with the auction funds there is also Hometown Support for the Champions that will be applied directly to the exhibitor of choice. If any friends or family would like to contribute to Jordann please reach out to proud Mom and Dad for information.