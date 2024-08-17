At the August 12 Maryville City Council meeting, the Meyer Auto Center Car Show and the Black Pony Brewing Company Octoberfest were approved to close streets during their event.

Black Pony Brewing will be having their event on September 28, and 4th Street between Main and Market will be closed from 2 to 10 pm. The Meyer Auto Center Car Show will take place on August 31 from 8 am to 3 pm, and includes the closure of the 200 block of North Market, excluding intersections.

A master professional services agreement and statements of work with Sikich CPA, St. Louis, was approved for audit services. Current auditing guidance requires certain documents to be approved each year by the city council. The annual audit fee is $45,620, and will be spread throughout the various city funds.

A contract with Jason Brown Roofing, Maryville, was approved for roof replacements at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The Mozingo Event Center and residential house on Highway 136 sustained hail damage early this year. The city’s insurance provider MIRMA, confirmed that both roofs will require complete replacement. The total cost for both buildings is $112,249.

Also authorized by the council, was a contract with E.L. Crawford Construction, St. Joseph, for repairs to the Public Safety Facility. An overhead door was damaged in April. The total cost of the contract is $14,175.

An ordinance authorizing the declaration of surplus and abandonment of right-of-way platted as South Fillmore Street between 222 West Lincoln and 306 West Lincoln was accepted. The city received an application of abandonment of city property from adjoining property owners, Andy and Rachel Schreck. This ordinance will vacate the 30 foot right-of-way platted as South Fillmore south of Lincoln Street for a distance of 307 feet.

Also approved by the council was a contract with R/S Electric Motor Services, St. Joseph, to rebuild a high service pump motor at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. Staff proposed rebuilding rather than replacing based on a quicker lead time. The total cost will be $11,500.

The council authorized the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources state revolving fund program for loans under the Missouri safe drinking water law.

A subaward agreement with the Missouri Department of Public Safety for ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and First Responder Capital Improvement and Interoperable Communications Equipment Grant funding was approved by the council. The agreement provides $264,690.89 in funding with a 50 percent local match for the Missouri State Interoperability Network project. The project will provide reliable and clear communication across the region.

Council also authorized the offering for sale of certificates of participation for finance various capital improvements that the city is planning. Staff has been working with Piper Sandler and Co, Minneapolis, MN with the sale of the certificates.