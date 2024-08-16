Northwest Missouri State University will welcome students back to its campus this month as the 2024-25 academic year begins with move-in day, information sessions and a variety of activities to help them connect with the University, its resources and the community.

Thursday, August 22, marks the kickoff of Advantage at Northwest, an annual orientation program designed to help first-year students get acquainted with other Northwest students, learn about the campus and enjoy some entertainment before fall classes begin on Monday, August 26.

Students will begin moving into campus residence halls August 22 and were provided additional information in their Northwest email accounts.

Move-in Day parking

Northwest closes some parking lots and reroutes traffic during move-in times to allow students and their guests to better navigate the campus while fostering a safe move-in process. Community members also should expect an increase in traffic volume.

The following lot closures and traffic restrictions apply during move-in times.

Thursday, August 22

Parking lots 10 (behind Hudson and Perrin halls), 39 (between Dieterich and Millikan halls), 42 (from Towers Suites east to College Park Drive) and 57 (at the Student Union). All vehicles within these lots will be towed after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Lot 44 between Franken and Dieterich halls will be blocked during move-in hours on Thursday.

Lot 57 will allow parking along the north row of the sidewalk and ADA parking with a valid permit.

must be on a leash and other pets restrained; this is a judged show; categories are dogs, cats, birds, fowl and others.

Baby Show at the Graham Community building, registration, 9 to 9:30 am; entry fee is $1. Age groups; birth to five months; six to 11 months; 12 to 17 months; 18 to 23 months; two to three years; Little Mr. and Miss Contest is for four to five years. Baby show is open to anyone. Little Mr. and Miss is limited to those living in the Nodaway-Holt School District.

Car Show is at the Union Church parking lot, registration from 9 to 11 am; first place plaque presented at 1 pm.

Antique/Classic Tractor Show; Lawn/Garden Tractor Show; Antique Farm Equipment Show on Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse; registration is 9:30 pm.

Working Semi Truck show, two blocks north of high school on Taylor Street, registration from 8:30 to 11 am; judging at 11 am; $10 registration fee.

Children’s Parade is two blocks north of the high school, ages 14 and under; registration 1 to 1:30 pm; parade at 1:45 pm.

General Parade following children’s parade, one block west of the Methodist Church, registration 11 am to 1 pm; parade at 2 pm.

Ping Pong Drop, immediately following the parade on Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse.

Egg Toss after parade each team consists of two players and ping pong drop in front of Heritage Smokehouse. After the parade, Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Ice Cream Social at Graham Community Building; beer garden opens.

Young Entrepreneur Market at Graham Social Center, east entrance. The entrepreneurs who participated in the Children’s Business Fair will be on-hand to sell their creations.

Bathtub Race in front of Heritage Smokehouse, the tub will be furnished and all use the same tub; teams of five people, ages 16 and over, 4 pm.

Barnyard Bingo, tickets can be purchased Friday and Saturday at the booth on Main Street.

Blind Leading the Blind Contest, 4:30 pm.

Cake Walk in front of Heritage Smokehouse sponsored by Nodaway-Holt Junior Class of 2026, 4:30 pm.

Pork Loin Meal sponsored by Graham Lions Club featuring tender pork loin, tasty baked beans and coleslaw at the Graham Community Building, 5:30 pm.

Saturday Night Program, Keeping it Country Live” at the Graham City Park Stage, lawn chairs are welcome, 8 pm.

Raffle Drawing at the Saturday evening program at the Graham City Park.

Sunday events: Limited Stock Garden Tractor Pull at the west edge of Graham, registration is at 10 am; pull begins at 11 am. Hook fee is $10 per pull.

Joe’s Old-Fashioned Fun Carnival will feature four inflatable-style attractions and four carnival rides. A discounted rate pre-sale is underway until Thursday, August 22. Wristbands are $5 off and/or a sheet of 24 tickets is $2 off. At the fair, the wristbands are $20 on Friday, $25 on Saturday, and the ticket sheet is $20. To purchase in advance, contact Erin Medsker at 913.526.4820, Meagan Morrow at 660. 562.0492, Sheri Grasty at 660.935.2525 or Lee Ann Albertson at 816.262.9956.