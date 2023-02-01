The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, February 6 at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a May concert, will continue from 7 to 9 pm, each Monday at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 40 singers from various communities in the county.

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “The chorale members are enthusiastic about resuming rehearsals following our successful holiday concert in December along with several performances in the community during the holiday season. As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing a very exciting concert for May. Our spring concert will be a musical celebration of great choral music from movies spanning seven decades. Think of the music of these movies that are tentatively on our program: “Greatest Showman,” “Titanic,” “Rent,” “Mary Poppins,” the “Twilight” series, “Les Misérables” and more. You can hear them in your head, right?”

The chorus invites anybody who loves to sing to join. Nodaway Chorale members are educators, office workers, healthcare workers, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.

For more information email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit their Facebook page @NodawayChorale.