“Cinemagic: Music from the Movies” will be performed at 4 pm, Sunday, May 7 at the Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501. South Munn Street, Maryville. The Nodaway Chorale will be joined by guest performers, Maryville Middle School Show Choirs directed by Lauren Carr. Admission is free, donations are welcome at the concert.