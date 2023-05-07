Diane Goold, formally of Maryville, has released a new book, “Marshall the Bully Goat” a children’s chapter book or read-a-loud.

Goold wrote in her dedication, “This book is dedicated to all those children and adults who have dealt with or are dealing with real-life bullies. While Marshall is a fictional character, I’m sure some of his bullying tendencies may have been experienced in your lives at some time. May you find entertainment in his antics and know that some bullies may turn into heroes if given a little love, understanding, guidance and patience.”

This is Goold’s fourth children’s book. The others being “Bedtime Farmyard Friends,” “Frolicking Farmyard Friends” and “Zippy Zoo Friends.”

All are $10 each and are available at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville. Hours are 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.