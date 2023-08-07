NOCOMO Industries announced the 2023-24 board officers who are President Deb Hull, Vice President Sam Mason, Secretary Traci Westfall and Treasurer Sue Florea.

Other members of the board are Tim Wilmes and Krista Von Behren.

At the August 1 meeting, the board selected its meeting date as 5:30 pm, the last Tuesday of every month except for December. The next meeting will be 5:30 pm, Tuesday, September 26.

The SB40 board gave the sheltered workshop approximately $700 which was deposited in the payroll account. NOCOMO General Manager Jason Auffert reported the SB40 Board met at the sheltered workshop July 11. Auffert will give the board a tour of the facility at the Tuesday, October 10 quarterly meeting.

“In the future, we will allow them to utilize our services,” Auffert said about the SB40 Board holding their quarterly meetings at the workshop.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) funds have been set up to be direct-deposited into the payroll account to pay all employees.

DESE Regional Field Tech Steve Coffman walked through the facility, August 1. Auffert said Coffman was pleased with the transition and how things are going. Coffman plans three to four visits per year. Most will be surprise meetings.