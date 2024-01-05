By Kathryn Rice

Blake Whitaker, the Nodaway News Leader layout and advertising designer, has published his first graphic novel, “Abraham,” which tells and illustrates the story of the Biblical character Abraham.

The 80-page book is aimed at elementary-age children but Whitaker said everyone will enjoy it.

Whitaker is a Northwest Missouri State University graphic design major. He will graduate in April 2024 with a bachelors of fine arts.

Growing up, Whitaker said, “I loved making little staple comic books.”

He described the process of folding paper, then stapling one side and drawing the comic story.

“I made my original ‘Abraham’ book when I was in eighth grade,” Whitaker said. “I recently overhauled it on Photoshop® on my computer, added to the story, added color and my drawing has obviously improved.”

He self-published with an on-demand printing company.

“I want to give the Bible story a new fun spin,” Whitaker said. “I think the kids gravitate toward my fun, illustration style. I try to add expressive characters to make the comics kid-friendly and to get them interested in the Bible.”

Whitaker’s next book will be “In the Beginning” which will be a prequel to “Abraham” and will cover Adam and Eve, Noah’s Ark and the Tower of Babel. It will be a longer book and will be featured in his senior art show on Friday, April 19.

At the end of his book, Whitaker does a “how-to” draw some of the characters in the book. He said his readers really enjoyed learning the tec