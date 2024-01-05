At the December 20 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, it was announced the Nodaway County Senior Center will receive a new outside LED sign from monies given by an anonymous donor.

Discussion was made on preparations for the “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner held on Christmas day.

Ongoing business reported the celebration committee is on hold until spring and warmer weather. The internal audit for the fiscal year 2022-23 is about half completed.

The Evergy rebates on the LED lighting replacements at the senior center have been submitted.

Facility repairs needed include replacing the heater fan in the women’s bathroom; a new fan for the ice machine; replacing the faucet in the three-sink in the kitchen and the dishwasher spray hose from the sink.

November meal counts averaged 41 daily for the congregate or dine-in meals and 95 meals for the home-delivered meals. Meals were served 20 days in November.