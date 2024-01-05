FBS Football National Champions, 1998-2022.

“The 2024 CFP (College Football Playoff) championship game to determine the 2023 season champion will be played Monday, January 8th between Michigan, and Washington. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the National Champions since the various poll ranking ‘mythical’ champions were replaced with a Bowl Championship Series from 1998-2013 and the current College Football Playoff system in use since 2014. Alabama leads with six, followed by LSU with three, five teams (Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and USC) with two each. The Southern Slant is evident as the ‘Pigskin Cult’ dominates.”