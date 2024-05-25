Katherine Marie Baldwin, 80, Hopkins, died Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center ER – Maryville.

She was born December 29, 1943, in Maryville, to Mark and Edna Nicola Davis. She was a lifelong resident of Hopkins. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On September 23, 1961, she married Russ Baldwin.

Mrs. Baldwin retired 17 years ago after a 31-year teaching career at schools in Sheridan, Pickering, and primarily the Bedford, IA Community School District.

She was an original “Bunco Babe” with her Hopkins’ friends for the last 47 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, May 24 at the First Christian Church, Hopkins, followed by burial in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 23 at the First Christian Church.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, 101 S. 5th, Hopkins, Missouri 64461.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.