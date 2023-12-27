Nancy Barnes has accepted the advertising representative position at the Nodaway News Leader.

Barnes, originally from Oklahoma, graduated high school in Maryville and has lived here on and off since then.

Barnes has been busy selling advertising messages for clients throughout the holiday season and the New Year, as well as contacting new businesses to introduce herself or make reaquaintances. She is already enjoying the position and is excited for future opportunities to serve the area’s businesses.

“I love it. I’m looking forward to contacting new businesses and making connections,” Barnes said.

“We are happy to welcome Nancy to our team at the NNL,” said Kay Wilson, publisher-owner. “Many will already know her from her previous work and those who have not met her yet, will be pleased with her demeanor and developing skill sets to help your business promote and communicate with customers.”