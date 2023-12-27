College Early Signing Recruits, Men’s Basketball, 2024

“As we move deeper into December, the college basketball season gets into full swing. In addition, the Early Signing period for recruits from the class of 2024 has come and gone. 221 out of the Top 288 high school recruits have already signed college commitments. Primarily to perennial contenders like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina, UCLA and Virginia. This small sample of the top players indicates that basketball talent is spread across the nation and no stranger to the Heartland.”