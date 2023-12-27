At the December 18 Maryville Parks and Recreation Board meeting, GameTime Athletics, Platte City, were approved to do the Donaldson and Beal ball fields renovations, as well as batting cages. The total bid will be for $415,689, and the contractor is estimated to complete the fields by April 1, and the batting cages by May 1. MPR also received a bid from Mid-American Sports Construction for $553,531.

The park board also approved the new child-watch policy that will be given to parents and guardians to sign.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. Youth volleyball has ended. There were 16 teams and 122 participants. The youth basketball registration has closed, and there will be 252 participants and 32 teams. The adult basketball registration has also closed, and there will be 12 teams.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. The facebook page has gained 32 new followers over the month, and the Instagram page has a six percent increase in reach. Breakfast in Whoville took place on December 9, with 110 participants. Registration is open for the daddy/daughter dance which will take place on February 2.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. The parks are being maintained where needed, and equipment is still being prepped for cold weather. All the bases have been pulled from the ball field and the soccer nets have also been taken down.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. The facility has been kept clean and sanitized. Lightbulbs are also being replaced throughout the facility.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed at the moment, and a new employee was hired for child-watch for the spring semester. Notices about the price increases have been posted with little negative feedback. There are currently 96 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership MCC admittance, class participation, active memberships and membership revenues are all up from this time last year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. Evergy came out to verify that the new HVAC units were installed for a $13,237 rebate. Stubblefield is still working on multiple RFP’s, including new lighting within the MCC and ballfields, converting the Beal tennis courts to multi-use and parking lot improvements.