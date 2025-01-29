Karma Coleman, Maryville, is the newest member of the Nodaway News Leader family, joining as an advertising representative.

Coleman has been working closely with local businesses and members of the community in advertising sales during the first few weeks of her new position. Coleman, a Hopkins native, graduated from Northwest Missouri State with a bachelor’s degree in education, before finishing her master’s and specialist degree in administration at Northwest.

“With her background, Karma will be a great addition to our advertising sales team,” said Kay Wilson NNL publisher-owner. “She is a ‘people-person’ and will enjoy aiding business leaders with their promotional needs.”

Coleman was a teacher and administrator at multiple local schools for over 30 years, retiring in 2021. She taught at Northeast Nodaway and Truman Middle School in St. Joseph, before taking the elementary principal position at Nodaway-Holt. She then took her first superintendent’s job at Nodaway-Holt when the opportunity opened up. She finished her career in public education as Tarkio School District’s superintendent.

“I’m enjoying what I’m learning so far. The difference in the stress levels is incredibly different, but I am enjoying it very much,” Coleman said.

She and her husband Tim have two daughters, Ann Marie and Dru Ellen, and their dog, Piper.