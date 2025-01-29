As legislators begin a new session in Jefferson City, citizens from the nineteen-county region of Northwest Missouri, including multiple communities and representatives from business, education, healthcare and government, will come together in Jefferson City to educate legislators on Northwest Missouri counties and to discuss issues that are critical to the region with the annual Great Northwest Day (GND) initiative.

The two-day event is expected to gather over 250 people from the 19-county region and is focused on raising awareness of Northwest Missouri to state legislators and departments. The event will begin at 2 pm, Tuesday, February 4 with a priorities panel leading discussions about the top priorities facing the region Later that afternoon will be a Northwest Missouri reception where attendees will hear updates from our regions’ legislators and the Northwest Missouri Citizen of the Year award will be presented. Following the reception, the attendees will have the opportunity to meet with legislators from across the state, their staff and department dignitaries, during an event that showcases our communities, allowing guests to learn about the Great Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 5, the day will begin with the GNW Regional Breakfast with guest speaker, Jon Doolittle, president and CEO, Missouri Hospital Association. The delegation will then head to the Capitol to be introduced on the House and Senate floors. The rest of the day is open for those to make visits with legislators, departments, or attend hearings.

One of the many strengths of the Great Northwest Day steering committee is how it collects and prioritizes issues and concerns that impact the entire northwest region. Through an extensive process, the GNW Priorities Committee has gathered and prioritized issues facing the region.

The top priorities for the 2025 legislative session are as follows:

Community revitalization in Northwest Missouri is essential for reimagining neighborhoods and fostering vibrant, thriving communities. Revitalization efforts breathe new life into public spaces, improve housing options and support local businesses, creating a sense of pride and belonging for residents. By investing in infrastructure, beautification and community engagement, these efforts can attract new families, retain young talent and boost the local economy. Revisioning Northwest Missouri neighborhoods ensures they are livable and dynamic places where people want to live, work and grow together.

Increasing childcare availability in Northwest Missouri is vital to supporting rural families and strengthening the region’s economic foundation. Accessible and affordable childcare empowers parents to participate in the workforce, pursue educational opportunities and contribute to their communities without compromising their children’s well-being. For rural families, where childcare options are often limited, expanding these services reduces stress, improves quality of life and fosters stronger community connections. By prioritizing childcare, Northwest Missouri can build a supportive environment that nurtures both families and local economies, ensuring long-term stability and growth.

Increasing workforce, by building talent in Northwest Missouri is essential to drive economic growth, support local businesses and ensure the region thrives in an evolving marketplace. By fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce, the area can attract new industries, retain young professionals and create opportunities for innovation. Investing in talent development not only enhances productivity but also strengthens community resilience and positions Northwest Missouri as a hub for economic and cultural vitality. Building talent ensures a prosperous future by aligning workforce skills with the demands of emerging industries and fostering a culture of growth and collaboration.

Workforce housing in Northwest Missouri is essential to strengthening rural communities and ensuring their long-term vitality. Affordable and accessible housing options attract and retain workers, enabling businesses to thrive and local economies to grow. For rural areas, workforce housing fosters stability, encourages population growth and supports families seeking to live closer to their jobs and schools. By prioritizing housing development, Northwest Missouri can build stronger, more resilient communities where residents can live, work and contribute to the region’s collective success.

Additional priorities identified include roads and bridges, higher education, K-12 education and broadband.

More information on the priorities can be found on the Great Northwest Day website.

The cost to attend Great Northwest Day is minimal $75 early-bird largely due to sponsorships.