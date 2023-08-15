Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville welcomes Dr. Loraine Nolla, MD, FACOG, to the Women’s Health department.

Dr. Nolla is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and joins Mosaic after practicing in Sedalia.

A Meet Our Providers reception will be held from 7 to 9:30 am, Thursday, August 17 at the Starbucks, 1217 South Main, Maryville that will be a meet-and-greet for the women’s health providers: Nolla, Dr. Lorraine Dodson, MD, FACOG and Alison Sporleder, FNP.

“I am passionate about rural healthcare,” said Nolla. “I don’t think just because you live out in the country you shouldn’t have the opportunity to receive the same level of care as in a big city. I really want to provide women in rural Missouri with the health care they deserve.”

Nolla graduated with her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed her residency at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS.