Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/8/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk Fee Report for July 2023.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Axon Enterprise, Inc. for equipment; to Leads Online for subscription renewal; to Delbert’s Garage for vehicle repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM Auto Loss Notices and Worker’s Compensation claim, Sheriff Report for July 2023, Letter from MO Department of Conservation re: PILT payments.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to review the Courthouse Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant and the BRO-074(64) projects. Jacobson also presented LPA services invoice #2, Snyder & Associates invoice #2 and LPA checklist for BRO-BO74(64) County bridge #0295003 and LPA services invoice #2, Snyder & Associates invoice #2, LPA checklist and a Project Information Communication Plan letter was reviewed and signed to MoDOT on the TAP-9900(144) grant project.

A call was put in to IHP for a status update on the boiler at the Courthouse. Called Jason Brown Roofing for an update on work to the Administration Center.

A call was returned to Mayor Glenn Miller, City of Barnard, to discuss the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Miller gave an update on the lagoon project, grant progress and the work they have been doing with Missouri Rural Water Authority (MRWA) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR.) Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Reviewed an Application for Placement of Utility/Facility within Right-of-Way for Squan on behalf of Brightspeed Communications. No decision made.

Reviewed the Mullin Creek Solar Project Development Agreement as presented by Jon Micah Goeller, attorney with Husch Blackwell, LLP.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Rex Wallace, assessor met with Josh McKim from Nodaway County Economic Development discuss the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) amended resolution and ordinance and set a tentative date for the public hearing at 9 am, September 12, at the County Administration Center conference room.

Walk and Jenkins met with Cheyenne Murphy, NW Regional Council of Governments to discuss the bid process for the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

Inspection of Roads #222, #221, #194 and #198 in Independence Township and bridge 295 and a culvert on Road #285 both in Union Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspection of Roads #951 and #946-947 in Grant Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/15/2023.