Because of COVID-19, the Northeast Nodaway Class of 2020 graduated on Fathers Day, June 21, instead of the traditional date of Mothers Day in May. Precautions taken included each graduates’ family was seated together with more spacing between rows in the high school gym. The graduates’ chairs were spaced further apart. Fist bumps instead of handshakes were exchanged between High School Principal Luke Cox and the graduates at the beginning of their walk across the stage. Otherwise most of the components of the traditional graduation ceremony were followed.