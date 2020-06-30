Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Stiens seconded the motion. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/18/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license applications for Finish Line; A&G Restaurant, Rick’s Country Shoppe and TrexMart; requisitions: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to Northwest Rentals for tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance, Missouri Association of Counties; order from Judge Roger Prokes regarding special prosecuting attorney; CARES/COVID-19 emails

Prokes approached the commission about changing the location of the upcoming jury trial, jury selection and jury room from the Courthouse courtroom to the third floor of the Administration Center due to social spacing issues. The commission granted permission for this the week of July 13.

Chamber Director Lily White stopped in to discuss potential dates for a Candidate Forum in July. A time was also set up to conduct a Zoom webinar covering the CARES Act Funds.

The commission opened bids submitted for the purchase of a trailer. Bids were received from MAC Trailer Manufacturing and Bob King. Burns made a motion to purchase the trailer King, low bid, had presented. All were in favor. A call was made to King, who stated the trailer had already been sold. The bid from MAC Trailer was higher than the county planned to spend.

Inspected four different locations along Road #894 and a tube replacement on Road #860 in Hughes Township. Stan Sportsman, trustee of Hughes Township called in to discuss one of these locations with the commission.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

Discussed the elevator maintenance contract coming due. Several companies were called to request quotes.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/30/2020.